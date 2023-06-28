Theoretically, clay courts shouldn’t mix well with Austin Krajicek’s game. The former Texas A&M men’s tennis player and his professional doubles partner Ivan Dodig like to play a fast-paced, at-the-net type of match, and loose clay can dampen speed.

But over the last two years, a romance has bud between the duo and the clay courts of Roland Garros, where fourth-seeded Krajicek and Dodig recently lifted their first Jacques-Brungnon Cup together after defeating unseeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s doubles championship at the French Open. It was the pairing’s second consecutive appearance in the tournament final in Paris, and the win also lifted Krajicek to No. 1 in the men’s doubles world rankings for the first time in his career.

“The emotions are crazy,” Krajicek told The Eagle earlier this month. “It was really hard to put into words that feeling at the end. We obviously worked so hard and had so many ups and downs and difficult moments, not just in the pros but in college and juniors. It’s a really long journey to get to that moment and to be able to finally put your hands up and hold the trophy there, it’s something that’s hard to explain.”

Everyone in pro tennis gets excited for a Grand Slam tournament, but there was some extra motivation for Krajicek and Dodig, who is from Croatia. The duo put together a sterling run at the 2022 French Open with Krajicek advancing to his first Grand Slam final, but they lost to El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and The Netherland’s Jean-Julien Rojer 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the championship match.

Dodig had won two previous men’s major double titles before this year’s triumph, so his experience is often immeasurable. But Krajicek says he can’t identify an obvious reason why he personally has risen to the challenge multiple times in Paris. After last year’s French Open finals appearance, Krajicek and Dodig advanced to the finals in the Paris Masters, losing 7-6, 7-5 to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

“If you would have told me really at any point in my career that the first Grand Slam would have been the French Open or on clay, I probably would have laughed,” Krajicek said. “I like playing on clay, but it typically doesn’t suit me to all my strengths. I think as I’ve kind of matured as a player and ... and Ivan and I as a team really connect well ... I think we play well in Paris. The conditions there are very unique where when the weather is good and it’s sunny and a little bit warmer, the courts do play a little bit quicker.”

A&M head men’s tennis coach Steve Denton said a good doubles player can find success on any surface.

“Some players may stay back a little bit more just because the court surfaces is a bit slower, but still, ultimately, serving and volleying and coming to the net and returning well are still the same fundamentals on that surface on clay as they are on any of the other surfaces,” Denton said.

One thing Krajicek is most certain about: Last year’s loss in the final made this year’s victory even sweeter. With the 2022 French Open doubles title seemingly in hand, Krajicek and Dodig dropped three consecutive match points and failed to recover.

“The emotions were really devastating after the final,” Krajicek said. “Tennis is a unique sport where you can be on such a high going onto the finals. It was the best tournament of my career by far at that moment, so everything felt amazing, and then two hours after the match we completely crashed down.”

This time around Krajicek said he was able to let the win really soak in during a speedy 1 hour and 20 minute decisive victory unlike the barn-burning loss in 2022.

“Last year was such a war in the finals that it was really fun to be out there and compete in that environment,” he said. “That’s kind of what sports are all about, being in that moment when you don’t know which way it’s going to go and being able to kind of just trust yourself and lean on your skills and preparation and come out on top or not. But it was great. I think this year ... it helped us nerveswise going into the match and being able to execute.”

Denton traveled to Roland Garros to watch three of his former Aggie tennis players compete in the tournament: Krajicek, Arthur Rinderknech and Jackson Withrow. As Krajicek continued to advance, he asked his college coach if he would stick around in France a little longer than Denton originally planned.

The two have shared several special moments. Krajicek turned pro in 2012, and about three years later, Denton said he remembers having a conversation with his former player about the future of his career. By then Krajicek had cracked the top 100 singles rankings, but Denton encouraged him to focus on doubles.

“Ultimately your objective on the tour is to make a great living,” Denton told Krajicek at the time. “And I felt like his doubles skills were where his future was. He eventually made the decision to just go the doubles route.”

Denton said this year’s French Open victory is a measure of his determination.

“For him to reach the mountaintop and be the No. 1 doubles player in the world is a great achievement,” Denton said. “It’s also a testament to his tremendous hard work and positive attitude that he’s exhibited throughout his career.”

Krajicek’s four-year career at A&M ended in 2011 after he won the doubles title at the NCAA Championships with partner Jeff Dadamo. Since then during his travels around the world, it never ceases to amaze him when he hears a “Gig ’em” from the stands in some far-off locale.

After winning that NCAA crown, he said he always had the belief he could reach this point in his career — winning a Grand Slam tournament and earning the No. 1 ranking.

“I can remember just a couple of years ago, he was maybe 40 or 50 in the world rankings and maybe not even getting into some of these tournaments,” Denton said. “For him to make this next jump that he’s made here, it’s an unbelievable achievement.”

And as if to prove Denton’s point that great tennis players can handle any surface, Krajicek and Dodig added another title to their season, this time on the grass courts at the Queen’s Club in London. The French Open champions topped Czech Jiri Lehecka and American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-3 in the final Sunday.