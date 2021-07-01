Former Texas A&M tennis player Krajicek to compete in Olympics

Former Texas A&M men’s tennis player Austin Krajicek was selected to play for the United States at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Krajicek will play men’s doubles with his regular partner Tennys Sandgren in his first Olympics appearance.

Krajicek and Sandgren are set to compete in the first round of men’s doubles at Wimbledon on Friday in London.

Former A&M player Jackson Withrow and partner Nathaniel Lammons lost in the first round at Wimbledon to Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.