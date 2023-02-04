TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Former Texas A&M All-American Austin Krajicek teamed with Rajeev Ram to earn the United States’ clinching point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Saturday in the Davis Cup qualifier.

Krajicek and Ram defeated Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4 to help the Americans advance to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Krajicek was making his Davis Cup debut. He reached No. 9 in the world doubles rankings late last year.

The group stage is set for September with eight of the 16 teams advancing to the finals set for Nov. 21-26 in Malaga, Spain.