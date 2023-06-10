PARIS — A year after squandering three match points in the final, former Texas A&M All-American Austin Krajicek teamed up partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia to beat unseeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 6-1, to win the men's doubles title at the French Open.

It was the first Grand Slam trophy for the 32-year-old Krajicek, a former top-100 ranked singles player. He is the first American to win the Roland Garros men’s doubles title since Ryan Harrison in 2017 and it's the sixth time in the last 30 years that the French Open men's doubles championship team has featured an American.

It was the 38-year-old Dodig’s third major title in men’s doubles, after winning here in 2015 and at the Australian Open in 2021 — with different partners.

Unlike last year's tension-filled final, this one was never in doubt as the Croatia-American fourth-seeded duo broke the Belgians four times, saved all three break points they faced and wrapped up the win in 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Gille and Vliegen were playing together in their first major final.

Last year, Dodig and Krajicek lost 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 to Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer after having three championship points in the second set.

This year, Krajicek and Dodig advanced to the final by beating 10th-seeded Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals. Krajicek and Dodig won a trio of three-set matches to reach the semis. In the quarterfinals they defeated 11th-seeded Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4; in the Round of 16 they beat unseeded Rafael Matos and Francisco Cabral 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5; in the Round of 32 they beat Nicolas Jarry and Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-5, 6-2; and in the Round of 64 they beat Guillermo Duran and Sebastian Baez 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Krajick is a Tampa native who lives in Dallas. He was the 2011 NCAA doubles champion at Texas A&M with Jeff Dadamo as they won the first national title in the program’s history. Krajicek, who was a four-time All-American at A&M, is the 20th American to rank No. 1 individually in doubles since the inception of the ATP doubles rankings in 1976. All 20 Americans to rank No. 1 played collegiate tennis in the U.S.