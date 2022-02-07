Eighth-ranked A&M women's tennis team beats SMU to be 8-0

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated SMU 6-1 on Sunday at the Mitchell Center to improve to 9-0 for the best start in program history. The 2019 team started 8-0 en route to a 24-8 season and NCAA tournament Round of 16 appearance.

“I was very impressed by our group today,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “I think that SMU [3-2] has a very strong team, so being able to beat them 6-1 is very encouraging.”

Singles: No. 122 Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Lexi Keberle 6-3, 6-3; Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. Hadley Doyle 6-1, 6-4; Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Jackie Nylander 6-0, 6-2; 4. Gianna Pielet, A&M, def. Lana Mavor 6-4, 6-1; Claudia Bartolome, SMU, def. Jeanette Mireles 6-4, 7-6(5); Ellie Pittman, A&M, def. Nicole Petchey 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: No. 5 Goldsmith-Makarova, A&M, def. Bartolome-Nylander 6-3; Renee McBryde-Stoiana, A&M, vs. Keberle-Mavor 5-5, DNF; Mireles-Gianna Pielet, A&M, def. Winslow Huth-Petchey 6-4

— Eagle staff report