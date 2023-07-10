Texas A&M placed eight student-athletes on the ITA All-Academic teams Monday.

A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith, Elise Robbins, Mary Stoiana, Kayal Gownder, Avery Esquivel and Lizanne Boyer made the women’s team, while Guido Marson and Kenner Taylor made the men’s team.

Goldsmith has a 3.80 grade-point average working on a master’s degree in human resource development. Robbins had a 3.88 in allied health, Stoiana 3.58 in biomedical engineering, Gownder 3.86 in biomedical engineering, Esquivel 3.78 in psychology and Boyer 3.52 in general studies.

Marson has a 3.77 GPA toward a master’s in accounting, and Taylor graduated with a 3.85 in business honors and finance.

Student-athletes had to maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 during the 2022-23 academic year to make the ITA All-Academic teams.