Denton receives new contract; Ag men at ITA Indoors today

Denton is 313-129 in 15 seasons, trailing only legendary David Kent (318-161) on the school’s all-time wins list. Under Denton’s guidance, the Aggies have claimed five conference titles. The Aggies have advanced to NCAA tournament every season under Denton, including eight trips to the Round of 16 and three appearances in the national quarterfinals. In 2018, the Aggies reached the semifinals of both the NCAA tournament and ITA Indoor Team Championships, both program bests.

“We are thrilled to announce a contract extension for Coach Denton,” A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said in a release. “Steve has overseen the most successful stretch in the program’s history, and we cannot wait to see what is next for Texas A&M men’s tennis. Coach Denton has the pedigree and work ethic to deliver not only SEC Championships, but National Championships to Aggieland.”

"First off, I thank the Lord for his unfailing love and I have truly lived a blessed life,” Denton said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Aggieland and the outstanding success we have seen on the courts. We approach every day with our student-athlete’s success in mind and I cannot thank every one of them enough for allowing me to be their coach. I owe so much of our success to the fantastic coaches that I have worked alongside. Bob McKinley, Kevin O'Shea, Rick Meyers and many others have made major contributions to the success of our team. I want to thank Ross and his staff for entrusting me with the men’s tennis program. I look forward to many more years in our continued quest to win more championships.”