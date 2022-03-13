Denton becomes winningest coach in A&M men's tennis

Texas A&M’s Steve Denton became the winningest coach in men’s tennis program history as the Aggies beat Mississippi State 5-2 in Southeastern Conference action at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. A&M later added a 7-0 victory over Abilene Christian.

Denton improves to 320-135, breaking a tie with the late David Kent, a member of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Tennis Hall of Fame, who was 318-161 in 16 seasons with the Aggies. Denton, a U.S. Open doubles champion and former All-American at the University of Texas, is in his 16th season with the Aggies, having led A&M to a trio of SEC regular-season titles and a pair of SEC tournament titles.

“God has really blessed me and given me the opportunity to lead this program and it has been a privilege for me to lead the Aggies,” Denton said in a school release. “I have had so many good people to work with over the years, beginning with [athletics director] Bill Byrne trusting me, a Longhorn, to come here and lead this program. We have had such great players and great coaches here with me; Bob [McKinley], Rick [Warren], Shane [Vinsant] and Kevin [O’Shea]. It has been so amazing to be a part of all of these wins and I am very thankful.”

TCU head coach David Roditi, who was a three-time All-American for the Horned Frogs before becoming head coach in 2010, said Denton “and his coaching partners have been one of the best and most consistent programs in the last 15 years. We have had the privilege of competing against his teams and we contributed to some of those wins.”

Denton has a young squad this year, but Mississippi State (11-6, 1-3) and Abilene Christian (4-10) were no match for the Aggies (13-6, 3-0).

A&M will conclude an 11-match homestand with a doubleheader Tuesday, taking on Prairie View A&M at noon and second-ranked Ohio State at 6 p.m.