Branstine, Goldsmith, Makarova at NCAAs

Branstine and Makarova will be in the women’s singles round of 64 on Monday, while Makarova and Goldsmith will be in the women’s doubles round of 32 on Tuesday. Eighth-seeded Branstine will play Virginia’s Natasha Subhash at 10 a.m. Monday before Makarova plays Ohio State’s No. 9-16-seed Irina Cantos Siemers at 3:30 p.m. Sixth-seeded Goldsmith and Makarova will face the Syracuse’s Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva with Tuesday’s time to be announced. Ag freshman Mary Stoiana is a first alternate in singles.