Branstine, Goldsmith, Makarova at NCAAs

Texas A&M’s tennis Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova will compete in the NCAA Tennis Championships this week at the University of Illinois’ Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
Branstine and Makarova will be in the women’s singles round of 64 on Monday, while Makarova and Goldsmith will be in the women’s doubles round of 32 on Tuesday. Eighth-seeded Branstine will play Virginia’s Natasha Subhash at 10 a.m. Monday before Makarova plays Ohio State’s No. 9-16-seed Irina Cantos Siemers at 3:30 p.m. Sixth-seeded Goldsmith and Makarova will face the Syracuse’s Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva with Tuesday’s time to be announced. Ag freshman Mary Stoiana is a first alternate in singles.
