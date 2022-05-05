At third school on new knees, Carson Branstine helping lead Texas A&M women's tennis team

Any member of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team can think back on sacrifices made to help win the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles, while setting a new school record for victories.

None can say they had to change the position in which they sleep and how they sit in a car save junior transfer Carson Branstine.

As the No. 7 seed in this season’s NCAA tournament, A&M will continues a streak of 22 consecutive tournament appearances. Branstine, who is playing for her third school in three years, will finally get to play in her first NCAA tournament while holding down the top line for the Aggies in singles.

“I’ve had to sit out and watch it for a couple of years,” Branstine said. “COVID year was my freshman year, but last year I had to sit out and watch it. Even the years prior, my two older sisters played college tennis, so when NCAAs came around I would follow their results. Just being able to participate for once in my life is exciting in itself.”

Branstine needed a school to take a chance on her last fall after the first two years of her college tennis career ended before they even started, first at Southern California then at Virginia. She suffered injuries to both knees and hips that required surgeries.

Forced off the court by the injuries, Branstine said she felt like USC and Virginia never seemed to be the right places for her.

“You know how it is,” she said. “When you’re not playing and you’re injured, it’s really easy for things to kind of turn negative even off the court and in terms of my schools and where I was with the teams before. There’s nothing negative that happened before. It just never felt like a full fit when I was injured.”

A&M head coach Mark Weaver had followed Branstine’s career since she was a junior tennis player. Before she initially picked USC, Weaver had conversations with the promising young recruit which left an impression, he said.

“I knew she had all the talent in the world,” Weaver said.

With players like Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith returning for A&M this season, Weaver believed he was going to have a formidable squad. Adding a player like Branstine was a risk worth taking because of her potential, he said.

“There definitely was a little risk there, but when we were talking to her in the early stages of recruiting, she was a professional,” Weaver said. “I was very impressed with how she goes about her daily rehab, and I knew without the proper rehab that was done by herself before she ever got here, there’s no chance she is able to do what she’s doing.”

Along with physical therapy, Branstine completely changed her diet to a hybrid of paleo and Mediterranean diets and began planning every meal of the day. She made her own deserts using only real cane sugar and stevia to appease her sweet tooth. The goal was to eradicate inflammatory foods from her palate.

She also looked at ways she could adjust her posture to prevent unnecessary strain. For instance, she sleeps with a pillow between her legs and under her arm.

“It sounds weird, but it really is a small difference that pushed me to get to where I am,” she said.

After surgery in February 2021, Branstine was told she would need a year to recover. Her attention to detail put her back on the practice court in seven months, and she was ready to lead the Aggies’ singles lineup when the dual-match season began. Now when Branstine watches video of herself, she sees a player who can move with the fluidity she has not had since early high school.

“I made it back in ... seven months because I was a psycho with what I did with my recovery,” Branstine said. “It was my whole life from the things I was eating to the position I was sleeping in at night to the things I did in the day or siting in the car. I did everything I could to get back on the court and do what I love to do every day.”

The native of Orange, California, is 16-6 this season at No. 1 singles. Now ranked eighth herself, Branstine became the first Aggie to beat a top-ranked player when she took down No. 1 Eryn Cayetano of USC 6-4, 6-3 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in February.

Her placement at the top of A&M’s lineup has created an overall depth that has been a problem for opponents to handle, which explains the Aggies’ 30-1 record and two conference trophies this season.

“I think 99% of the teams out there would take Tatiana Makarova as their No 1 player,” Weaver said with a laugh. “It’s a great luxury to have that many great players.”

The Aggies will host the opening two rounds of the NCAA tournament at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday. A&M will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-3) in first-round action at 1 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to face either Baylor (15-8) or Washington (14-11) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Baylor and Washington will play their first-round match at 10 a.m. Friday.

On the men’s side, A&M will travel to Waco for a first-round matchup with Tulsa at 3 p.m. Friday.

“I’m so happy for Mark and [assistant coaches Jordan Szabo and Bjorn Thomson] and the girls,” A&M men’s tennis coach Steve Denton said. “They’ve played a fantastic year — one for the ages for A&M. All Aggies should be proud of what they’ve done this year.”

It’s an understatement to say Branstine and her teammates are proud of what she’s accomplished to finally get to her first swing at the NCAA tournament.

“It’s quite an amazing feat to be out of competition for basically two years and be able to outperform,” Weaver said. “And she’s truly only been on campus since early January. It’s pretty impressive, even just how she’s been able to handle the day-to-day work that we put in here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.