Aggies’ Stoiana, Goldsmith reach round of 16 at ITA Women’s All-American

GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 58 Mary Stoiana and No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the round of 16 in singles at the ITA Women’s All-American Championships on Wednesday.

Stoiana beat Michigan’s No. 125 Julia Fliegner 6-3, 6-3. She will face No. 10 Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Goldsmith beat Duke’s No. 6 Cameron Morra 7-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Miami’s No. 19 Alexa Noel at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Goldsmith also advanced in doubles with partner Carson Branstine, beating Oklahoma State’s No. 43 Ayumi Miyamoto-Kristina Novak 6-7 (2), 6-2 (10-1). Ranked 21st, Goldsmith and Branstine will play Boston College’s No. 27 Maria Aguia and Laura Lopez at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ranked ninth in singles, Branstine lost to North Carolina’s No. 15 Abigail Forbes 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.