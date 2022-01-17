Aggies Rinderkneck, Krajicek compete in Australian Open

Former Texas A&M players Arthur Rinderknech and Austin Krajicek are competing in the Australian Open. Rinderknech, ranked 48th in singles, will play 59th-ranked Alexei Popyrin. Rinderknech, playing in his first Australian Open, will partner with Benjamin Bonzi in doubles to play Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. Krajicek, ranked 38th in doubles, will partner with Sam Querrey to play Andrew Harris and Aleksandar Vukic. This is Krajicek’s fifth time to play in the Australian Open.