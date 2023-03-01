Texas A&M sophomore Mary Stoiana was named the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis player of the week and teammate Mia Kupres was named the freshman of the week Wednesday.

Ranked ninth, Stoiana won two singles matches last week and was at match point in a third during A&M’s three-match trip to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Stoiana also teamed with Carson Branstine for a doubles victory.

No. 121 Kupres won three singles matches last week, including two against ranked opponents. Kupres also won a doubles match with partner Gianna Pielet.