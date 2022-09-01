Aggies Austin Krajicek, Jackson Withrow winning doubles matches at US Open

NEW YORK — Former Texas A&M men’s tennis players Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow have racked up the doubles wins so far at the U.S. Open.

Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig, seeded seventh, beat Thiago Monteiro and Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the first round of men’s doubles on Thursday. Krajicek also won his first-round mixed doubles match with Jessica Pegula on Wednesday, beating Robin Montgomery and Nicholas Monroe 7-5, 6-4.

Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons beat Jiri Lehecka and Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in men’s doubles, and five hours later, Withrow joined Bernarda Pera in mixed doubles to beat Alexa Guarachi and Harri Heliövaara 5-7, 7-6, 11-9 for a pair of first-round victories.

Former A&M player Arthur Rinderknech lost to No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of men’s singles 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday.