Aggie women's tennis team picked to defend SEC title

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to win the Southeastern Conference title in the coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday.

A&M earned 190 points in the poll to edge out Georgia (185) for first place followed by Vanderbilt (165), Auburn (144), Florida (128), Tennessee (124), South Carolina (105), LSU (103), Arkansas (90), Ole Miss (69), Alabama (66), Mississippi State (40), Kentucky (37) and Missouri (24).

The Aggies won the SEC title last season with a 13-0 record then won the SEC tournament and advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight, finishing the season at 33-2 overall.

The Aggies return the majority of their starting lineup from last season, including All-SEC players Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana.

A&M will open the dual-match season with a doubleheader against Houston and Prairie View A&M at noon Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

