Aggie women's tennis team opens season ranked 14th nationally
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is 14th in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason coaches’ poll announced Wednesday.

Texas tops the rankings followed by Pepperdine, North Carolina, Georgia, UCLA, Duke, Virginia, North Carolina State, California and Ohio State. Baylor is 11th with Central Florida and Georgia Tech tied for 12th ahead of A&M.

A&M will open the spring dual-match season with a doubleheader on Jan. 16, facing McNeese State at noon and Tarleton State a 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

