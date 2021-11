The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 5-4 in singles and 1-3 in doubles against Baylor, Princeton and Arkansas players to open the A&M Fall Invitational on Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M’s Ellie Pittman, Mary Stoiana, Isa Di Laura, Kayal Gownder and Elise Robbins won singles matches, and Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet won their doubles match. The tournament will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday and conclude Sunday.