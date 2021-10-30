Aggie women's tennis team goes 6-5 on final day of Rice Invitational

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 4-4 in singles and 2-1 in doubles against players from Rice, BYU and Houston on Sunday to wrap up play at the Rice Invitational at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. A&M’s Gianna Pielet, Jeanette Mireles, Elise Robbins and Kayal Gownder won singles matches, and Aggie tandems Ellie Pittman-Robbins and Mireles-Pielet won in doubles.