 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie women's tennis team goes 6-5 on final day of Rice Invitational
0 comments

Aggie women's tennis team goes 6-5 on final day of Rice Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 4-4 in singles and 2-1 in doubles against players from Rice, BYU and Houston on Sunday to wrap up play at the Rice Invitational at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. A&M’s Gianna Pielet, Jeanette Mireles, Elise Robbins and Kayal Gownder won singles matches, and Aggie tandems Ellie Pittman-Robbins and Mireles-Pielet won in doubles.

A&M’s doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova will compete in the ITA National Fall Championships on Thursday in San Diego.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gary Blair Press Conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert