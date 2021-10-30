Aggie women's tennis team goes 6-5 on final day of Rice Invitational

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 4-4 in singles and 2-1 in doubles against players from Rice, BYU and Houston on Sunday to wrap up play at the Rice Invitational at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. A&M’s Gianna Pielet, Jeanette Mireles, Elise Robbins and Kayal Gownder won singles matches, and Aggie tandems Ellie Pittman-Robbins and Mireles-Pielet won in doubles.
A&M’s doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova will compete in the ITA National Fall Championships on Thursday in San Diego.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!