Aggie women's tennis team goes 4-8 on third day of Baylor tournament

WACO — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 3-3 in singles against Arkansas and 1-5 in doubles against Baylor and Tulsa on the third day of the H-E-B Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday.
A&M’s Isa Di Laura beat Arkansas’ Grace O’Donnell 6-3, 6-2, while Elise Robbins beat Claire Slaughter 6-3, 6-1 and Kayal Gownder beat Presley Southerland 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (4). In doubles, Robbins and Gownder beat Baylor’s Brooke Thompson and Ana Carmen Zamburek 7-6 (3).
The tournament will wrap up Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.
