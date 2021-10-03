 Skip to main content
Aggie women's tennis team goes 4-8 on third day of Baylor tournament
WACO — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 3-3 in singles against Arkansas and 1-5 in doubles against Baylor and Tulsa on the third day of the H-E-B Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday.

A&M’s Isa Di Laura beat Arkansas’ Grace O’Donnell 6-3, 6-2, while Elise Robbins beat Claire Slaughter 6-3, 6-1 and Kayal Gownder beat Presley Southerland 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (4). In doubles, Robbins and Gownder beat Baylor’s Brooke Thompson and Ana Carmen Zamburek 7-6 (3).

The tournament will wrap up Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

