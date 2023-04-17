NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team closed out the regular season with a 4-1 Southeastern victory at Vanderbilt on Sunday. The league champs (25-1, 13-0) finished unbeaten for a second straight year.

A&M in winning its 17th straight match won the doubles point with victories by Jayce Goldsmith and Salma Ewing along with Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres. Stoiana, Goldsmith and Jeanette Mireles added straight-set victories in singles.

“It was a solid performance from our group today,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “We won a tight doubles point with a tiebreaker on court 1 which was great to see. We also had some great starts in singles and pulled away to clinch the match.”

Vandy (14-10, 6-7) managed a singles victory on the sixth line by Marcella Cruz.

No. 2 Texas A&M 4, No. 32 Vandy 1

Nashville, Tenn.

Singles: #2 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. #34 Celia-Belle Mohr 7-5, 6-4; #85 Bridget Stammel, Vanderbilt, vs. #53 Mia Kupres 6-1, 3-6, 2-3, DNF; #119 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Anessa Lee 7-5, 6-1; Holly Staff, Vanderbilt, vs. #112 Daria Smetannikov, A&M, 2-6, 7-5, 0-0, DNF; Jeanette Mireles, A&M, def. Amy Stevens 6-2, 6-4; Marcella Cruz, Vanderbilt, def. #105 Gianna Pielet 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: #22 Goldsmith/Salma Ewing, A&M, def. Staff/Anna Ross 7-6 (7-2); #69 Stoiana/Kupres, A&M, def. #78 Cruz/Mohr 6-4; Stammel/Lee, Vanderbilt, def. Pielet/Smetannikov 6-1

— Eagle staff report