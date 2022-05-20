Aggie women's tennis team falls to Sooners in Elite Eight

URBANA, Ill. — The seventh-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point, then rallied to take the lead twice in singles, but second-seeded Oklahoma won the last match standing to seal a 4-3 victory in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships on Thursday at the Atkins Tennis Center.

The match was moved indoors due to high winds and went back and forth until Oklahoma’s Emma Staker clinched the team victory with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jeanette Mireles at No. 6 singles. The match included three ties and two lead changes.

Oklahoma (31-2) took the early momentum by winning a tight doubles point. The Sooners won at No. 1 doubles, and the Aggies (33-2) countered with No. 47 Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana’s 6-3 win over Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Seeth at No. 2 doubles. Oklahoma’s Dana Guzman and Emma Staker finally clinched the team point with a 7-5 win over Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet at No. 3 doubles.

But the Aggies countered in singles with No. 74 Stoiana winning on the third line and Jayci Goldsmith winning on the fourth line for a 2-1 team lead.

Oklahoma’s No. 10 Sleeth beat No. 8 Branstine on the top line 6-2, 6-3 to tie the match at 2, then A&M regained the lead thanks to Pielet’s 6-2, 6-3 win over Pisareva at No. 5 singles.

The Sooners won the final two matches remaining starting with No. 53 Carmen Corley topping No. 24 Tatiana Makarova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

Oklahoma advanced to face either No. 3 seed Duke or No. 6 seed North Carolina State in Saturday’s Final Four.

Oklahoma 4, Texas A&M 3

NCAA Championships

Elite Eight

Friday at the Atkins Tennis Center, Urbana, Ill.

Singles

1. (10) Layne Sleeth, OU, def. (8) Carson Branstine 6-2, 6-3; 2. (53) Carmen Corley, OU, def. (24) Tatiana Makarova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; 3. (74) Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. (97) Ivana Corley 6-2, 6-1; 4. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Dana Guzman 6-4, 6-2; 5. Gianna Pielet, A&M, def. Alexandra Pisareva 6-2, 6-3; 6. Emma Staker, OU, def. Jeanette Mireles 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

(OU wins the team point)

1. (10) C. Corley/I. Corley, OU, def. (6) Makarova/Goldsmith 6-3; 2. (47) Branstine/Stoiana, A&M, def. Pisareva/Sleeth 6-3; 3. Dana Guzman/Staker, OU, def. Renee McBryde/Pielet 7-5

Order of finish: D1, D2, D3, S3, S4, S1, S5, S2, S6* (*clinched team victory)

ITA team rankings: No. 2 OU; No. 7 A&M

Records: A&M (33-2); OU (31-2)

Time: 4:06

Note: Match played indoors due to high winds.