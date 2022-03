The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will play defending Southeastern Conference champion Georgia at noon Sunday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

The seventh-ranked Bulldogs (10-2, 6-0) and the Aggies (21-1, 7-0) are battling Auburn (15-2, 6-0) for the league lead. A&M is 1-17 all-time against Georgia with its only victory in 2017 in Athens.