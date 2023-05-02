The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team had two singles players and two doubles team earn berths into the NCAA individual tournaments Tuesday.

A&M’s Mary Stoiana earned the No. 2 seed in singles, and teammate Salma Ewing will join in her in singles. In doubles, Carson Branstine and Stoiana earned the No. 2 seed, though they will not be able to compete due to Branstine’s season-ending injury. A&M’s Carson Branstine and Stoiana also qualified for doubles.