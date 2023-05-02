The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team had two singles players and two doubles team earn berths into the NCAA individual tournaments Tuesday.
A&M’s Mary Stoiana earned the No. 2 seed in singles, and teammate Salma Ewing will join in her in singles. In doubles, Carson Branstine and Stoiana earned the No. 2 seed, though they will not be able to compete due to Branstine’s season-ending injury. A&M’s Carson Branstine and Stoiana also qualified for doubles.
On the men’s side, A&M senior Noah Schachter and junior Raphael Perot earned berths in singles.
The NCAA singles and doubles tournaments will follow the team tournament beginning May 21 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.