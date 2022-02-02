Aggie women's tennis team climbs five spots to No. 8 in ITA rankings

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team climbed five spots to No. 8 in this week’s ITA national team rankings. It’s the highest the Aggies have been ranked since reaching No. 7 on April 15, 2015. A&M beat Princeton 4-1 and Texas Tech 4-0 at last week’s ITA Kickoff Weekend to advance to the national indoor tournament set for Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Aggies will prepare for the national event with a match against SMU at noon Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.