Aggie women's doubles team reaches semifinals of national ITA event
SAN DIEGO — Texas A&M’s third-ranked and second-seeded Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova won their quarterfinal match but lost in the semifinals of women’s doubles at the ITA National Fall Championships on Saturday at the Barnes Tennis Center.

The Aggie tandem opened the day with their third straight victory at the event, beating Pepperdine’s Victoria Flores and Lisa Zaar 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3) in the quarterfinals. Goldsmith and Makarova then pushed Old Dominion’s third-seeded Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and Yulia Starodubtseva to a super tiebreaker with a dominant second set but lost 7-6 (4), 1-6, 1-0 (10-7) in the semifinals.

