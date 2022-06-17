 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie women will be home for ITA Kickoff Weekend

 The Texas A&M women will be a host for the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 27-30 with Florida, Arizona and Florida Atlantic in the field.

The seventh-seeded Aggies earned the right to open at home by placing in the ITA’s 2022 final top 15 rankings. A&M will play Florida Atlantic and Florida will face Arizona in the opening-round matches. The winners will meet to see who advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships hosted by Washington.

The other Kickoff Weekend hosts are 1, Texas; 2, Oklahoma; 3, North Carolina; 4, Duke; 5, Virginia; 6, North Carolina State; 8, Pepperdine; 9, Miami (Fla.); 10, Oklahoma State; 11, California; 12, Georgia; 13, Stanford; 14, Auburn; 15, Ohio State.

— Eagle staff report

