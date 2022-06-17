Aggie women will be home for ITA Kickoff Weekend

The Texas A&M women will be a host for the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 27-30 with Florida, Arizona and Florida Atlantic in the field.

The seventh-seeded Aggies earned the right to open at home by placing in the ITA’s 2022 final top 15 rankings. A&M will play Florida Atlantic and Florida will face Arizona in the opening-round matches. The winners will meet to see who advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships hosted by Washington.