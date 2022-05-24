 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie women’s doubles team reaches round of 16 at NCAA Tennis Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Texas A&M’s sixth-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova beat Syracuse’s No. 18 Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the women’s doubles tournament at the NCAA Championships on Tuesday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

Goldsmith and Makarova advance to the NCAA’s round of 16 for the second straight season. They will face Tulane’s No. 31 Charlotte Russell and Lahari Yelamanchili on Wednesday at a time to be announced.

Also Tuesday, No. 24 Makarova lost to North Carolina’s No. 55 Fiona Crawley 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of singles.

In the first round of the men’s doubles tournament, A&M’s No. 13 Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor lost to No. 25 Arthur Fery and Alexandre Rotsaert of Stanford 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (6).

