COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team rolled to a 4-1 Southeastern Conference victory over South Carolina on Sunday.

A&M clinched the doubles point with 34th-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing defeating Gracie Mulville and Alice Otis 7-6 (7). Grabbing straight-set singles victories for A&M (13-1, 2-0) were Ewing, 77th-ranked Goldsmith and Jeanette Mireles. South Carolina (6-5, 1-1) got a win from 12th-ranked Sarah Hamner.

A&M men will play 2 matches today: The Texas A&M men’s tennis team (4-6) will play South Florida (6-8) at noon and Texas-Arlington (6-4) at 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

No. 2 Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 1

Singles: No. 10 Ayana Akli, SC, vs. No. 9 Mary Stoiana 7-5, 0-6, DNF; No. 12 Sarah Hamner, SC, def. No. 37 Carson Branstine 6-2, 2-0, ret.; Salma Ewing, A&M, def. Gracie Mulville 7-5, 6-2; No. 77 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Elise Mills 6-1, 7-6 (9-7); Jeanette Mireles, A&M, def. Ana Cruz 6-2, 6-2; Misa Malkin, SC, vs. No. 68 Daria Smetannikov 6-2, 5-7, DNF

Doubles: 1. No. 10 Stoiana/Branstine, A&M, def. Akli/ Hamner 6-2; No. 34 Ewing/Goldsmith, A&M, def. Mulville/Alice Otis 7-6 (9-7); Cruz/Allie Gretkowski, SC, def. Gianna Pielet/Mireles 6-2

