Aggie wins Bangkok Open; 3 Aggies at U.S. Open

Former A&M player wins Bangkok Open: Aggie Valentin Vacherot defeated Nam Hoang Ly 6-3, 7-6 (4) to win the Bangkok Open Challenger on Sunday morning.
It was Vacherot’s first career Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger title. The 23-year-old became the second player from Monaco to win a challenger title. The other was Jean-Rene Lisnard in 2004. Vacherot, ranked 344th, was a qualifier and had to win two matches to reach the round of 32. He then beat Gage Brymer 6-1, 6-4; No. 318 Nicola Kuhn 7-5, 6-3; No. 248 Kyrian Jacquet 6-3, 6-2; and No. 264 ranked and second-seeded Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, to reach the finals to face the 328th-ranked Ly. Vacherot played at A&M from 2017-2021 finishing as the program’s leader in dual singles wins at 86-21.
3 Aggies in U.S. Open: TENNIS – Former Texas A&M players Austin Kraijicek, Arthur Rinderknech and Jackson Withrow will compete in U.S. Open doubles play this week. Kraijicek, who is ranked 126th in doubles, also will play in singles where he’s ranked 58th.
Rinderknech will face Quentin Halys in singles at 10 a.m. Monday. Doubles play will begin Wednesday. Kraijicek and Ivan Dodig will play Jack Sock and Tommy Paul. Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons will play Jiri Lehecka and Jiri Vesely, while Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi will face Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar.
