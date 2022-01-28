Aggie tennis teams to ITA Kickoff Weekend regionals Saturday, Sunday

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team and No. 19 Aggie men each will host a four-team regional in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The women’s matches will start at 11 a.m. with A&M (6-0) facing Princeton and South Carolina playing Texas Tech. The men’s matches are set for 2 p.m. with A&M (1-0) playing No. 23 UCLA and No. 12 Arizona playing Texas Tech.

Saturday’s winners will meet Sunday for berths into the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The women’s winners will play again at 11 a.m. with the men’s match at 2 p.m. The women’s national tournament is set for Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin, while the men’s event is Feb. 18-21 in Seattle.

The Aggie men also will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 p.m. Sunday after the conclusion of the ITA Kickoff Weekend.