Aggie men's tennis team to host Vanderbilt, Lamar on Friday

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host a doubleheader Friday, facing Vanderbilt (9-2, 1-1) at 10 a.m. and Lamar (8-3) at 2 p.m. at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (9-6, 1-0) swept Texas-Arlington 7-0 and lost to No. 15 Texas 4-3 on Wednesday.