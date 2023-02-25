The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play No. 2 Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center. A&M (2-3) is coming off a 5-2 victory over Oklahoma last Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center, while Texas (10-2) finished second at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, losing to top-ranked TCU 4-0 on Monday in the title match.
Aggie men's tennis team to face Longhorns on Sunday in Austin
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
