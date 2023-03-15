The Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat Abilene Christian 6-1 and Tulsa 5-2 on Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (9-7, 2-2 SEC) opened with an easy win over ACU (8-8), winning a quick doubles point and four singles matches in straight sets to take a 5-0 lead and clinch the team victory.

A&M lost the doubles point to Tulsa (5-7) but had little trouble rallying in singles with Guido Marson, No. 109 Luke Casper and No. 66 Raphael Perot giving the Aggies a 3-1 lead with straight-set victories. Giulio Perego clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win over Callum Gale at No. 3 singles.

The Aggies will resume Southeastern Conference play against Arkansas at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.