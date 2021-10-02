Aggie men's tennis team men to open season at ITA All-American in Oklahoma

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will begin play at the ITA All-America Championships beginning with pre-qualifying Saturday and Sunday at the Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A&M’s Raphael Perot, Giulio Perego, Rahul Dhokia, Kenner Taylor, Luke Casper, Stefan Storch, Austin Abbrat, Anish Sriniketh and Guido Marson are set to play in the pre-qualifying. A&M’s Noah Schachter, Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins will join the event during qualifying play on Monday and Tuesday. The main draw will start Wednesday and run through Oct. 10.