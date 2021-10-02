 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie men's tennis team men to open season at ITA All-American in Oklahoma
0 comments

Aggie men's tennis team men to open season at ITA All-American in Oklahoma

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will begin play at the ITA All-America Championships beginning with pre-qualifying Saturday and Sunday at the Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A&M’s Raphael Perot, Giulio Perego, Rahul Dhokia, Kenner Taylor, Luke Casper, Stefan Storch, Austin Abbrat, Anish Sriniketh and Guido Marson are set to play in the pre-qualifying. A&M’s Noah Schachter, Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins will join the event during qualifying play on Monday and Tuesday. The main draw will start Wednesday and run through Oct. 10.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert