Aggie men's tennis team earns three quarterfinal berths at ITA Texas Regional
Texas A&M’s No. 62 Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot reached the quarterfinals in singles, while Schachter and Austin Abbrat won twice Saturday to reach the quarterfinals in doubles at the ITA Texas Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Schachter beat Texas’ No. 61 Richard Ciamarra 7-6, 6-2 to advance, and Perot beat Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Schachter will face TCU’s No. 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar in Sunday’s quarterfinals with Perot set to face TCU’s No. 8 Luc Fomba.

In doubles, Schachter and Abbrat beat Texas-Arlington’s Ricardo Alban and Daichi Akiyoshi 8-2 then SMU’s Julian Steinhausen and Huntley Allen 8-2 to advance to Sunday’s quarterfinal match against Baylor’s Finn Bass and Sven Lah.

