Texas A&M senior Noah Schachter is ranked 19th in singles in the ITA’s preseason individual rankings, leading three members of the Aggie men’s tennis team who earned spots on the list. Central Florida transfer Trey Hilderbrand is ranked 50th, and junior Raphael Perot is No. 72.

In men’s doubles, Schachter and Hilderbrand are No. 25, while Perot and Kenner Taylor are No. 45.

A&M will compete in the Orlando Fall Shootout on Friday through Sunday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.