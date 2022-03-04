 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie men's tennis team beats Incarnate Word, Arkansas
0 Comments

Aggie men's tennis team beats Incarnate Word, Arkansas

  • 0

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won two matches Friday, beating Incarnate Word 5-2 and Arkansas 4-3 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (8-5, 1-0) opened the day by winning the doubles point against Incarnate Word then took three of the first four singles matches to finish, clinching the team victory.

In the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference opener, Arkansas (9-5, 0-1) won the doubles point, but A&M won four straight singles matches to clinch the overall victory. A&M’s Giulio Perego beat Jacob Sweeney 6-2, 7-6 (5) at No. 5 singles to earn the clinching fourth point.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tennis

SMU men nip A&M, 4-3

 SMU’s Pranav Kumar defeated Texas A&M’s Matthis Ross 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-3 to clinch a 4-3 victory over the Aggies in nonconference tennis …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert