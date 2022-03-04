Aggie men's tennis team beats Incarnate Word, Arkansas

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won two matches Friday, beating Incarnate Word 5-2 and Arkansas 4-3 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (8-5, 1-0) opened the day by winning the doubles point against Incarnate Word then took three of the first four singles matches to finish, clinching the team victory.

In the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference opener, Arkansas (9-5, 0-1) won the doubles point, but A&M won four straight singles matches to clinch the overall victory. A&M’s Giulio Perego beat Jacob Sweeney 6-2, 7-6 (5) at No. 5 singles to earn the clinching fourth point.