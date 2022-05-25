CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Texas A&M’s sixth-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova beat Tulane’s No. 31 Charlotte Russell and Lahari Yelamanchili 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s doubles round of 16 on Wednesday at the NCAA Championships. The Aggies advance to face Oklahoma State’s No. 12 Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time to be determined. Goldsmith and Makarova also reached the quarterfinals last season.
Aggie duo Goldsmith-Makarova advances to NCAA women's doubles quarterfinals
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
