QUEENS, N.Y. – Texas A&M standout Austin Krajicek reached the U.S. Open semifinals in both men’s and mixed doubles Tuesday.

In men’s doubles, second-seeded Krajicek and Ivan Dodig defeated Nys/Zielinski 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. They will play Ram/Salisbury in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Top-seeded Krajicek and Jessica Pegula in mixed doubles beat Perez/Rojer in the quarterfinals 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. Krajicek and Pegula will play Townsend/Shelton in the semifinals Wednesday at 3 p.m.