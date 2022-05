COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team grabbed a 4-2 victory over 10 th -seeded Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

Vandy (18-9) will play at seventh-seeded Texas A&M on Saturday. The Aggies beat Vandy 6-1 at the Mitchell Tennis Center on March 18 in a regular-season Southeastern Conference match and A&M grabbed a 4-2 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals at Florida on April 22.