A&M women's tennis team rolls by No. 7 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated seventh-ranked Georgia 7-0 in Southeastern Conference action Sunday at Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

The Aggies (22-1, 8-0) are a half game up on Auburn (16-2, 7-0) with Georgia (10-3, 6-1) falling to third.

A&M grabbed the doubles point with victories from second-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova and 48th-ranked Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana.

A&M proved tough in singles with four of the matches going to three sets.

“It’s a pretty impressive performance by our group here,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “My guess is that a result like that hasn’t happened at the University of Georgia in quite some time, if it has ever happened at all. They had a huge crowd out, and we did a really great job of embracing their crowd and dealing with all the things that were thrown at us. I was very confident leading up to the match because I truly believed that we could earn a win today. Beating them 7-0 is truly unheard of.”

The last time Georgia lost a 7-0 match was against sixth-ranked Vanderbilt in 2005.

"Hats off to Texas A&M," said Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace on the school's website. "They played a fantastic match today. I thought doubles was super close. We had chances on both courts one and two… We began singles highly competitive, then unfortunately things ended up not going our way. We have a lot of things we need to work on, and we have a huge match Wednesday in Atlanta [against Georgia Tech]."

No. 12 Texas A&M women 7, No. 7 Georgia 0

Dan Magill Tennis Complex

Athens, Georgia

Singles: No. 23 Carson Branstine, A&M, def. No. 27 Lea Ma 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; No. 29 Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. No. 21 Mell Reasco 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 93 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. No. 40 Dasha Vidmanova 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1; Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. No. 71 Meg Kowalski 6-4, 6-4; Gianna Pielet, A&M, def. Morgan Coppoc 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-3; Katya Townsend, A&M, def. No. 117 Ania Hertel 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: No. 2 Goldsmith-Makarova, A&M, vs. No. 12 Coppoc-Hertel 7-5; No. 48 Branstine-Stoiana, A&M, def. No. 47 Reasco-Vidmanova 6-4; Guillermina Grant-Meg Kowalski, A&M, def. Renee McBryde-Pielet 6-3

Order of Finish: doubles 3,2,1; singles 6,4,1*,2,5,3