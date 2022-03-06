A&M women's tennis team keeps rolling

Stoina, ranked 91st in singles, added the final point with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (3) victory over 119th-ranked Dudeney.

“[Florida] has four ranked singles players and I think we handled the pressure from that extremely well,” Weaver said. “This is still a very young team and that was one of their first big-match experiences at home. The matches were on the line there and the girls truly embraced the support from the crowd to pull this one out.”

Florida (8-3, 1-1) was unable to build on a league-opening victory over LSU.

“I felt like we certainly had some real chances in doubles to get the point,” Florida coach Roland Thornqvist said. “We played very good tennis at three doubles and at two doubles we were up a break, but couldn’t close the door and the not closing the door was a theme throughout the day.”

A&M, which is off to its best start in program history, was picked second by the SEC coaches behind Georgia, just a few points ahead of the Gators.

"Texas A&M did a great job today defending their homecourt,” Thornqvist said. “I thought they have the best team we’ve played so far this year and playing them at their place makes that challenge even greater.”