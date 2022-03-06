A&M women's tennis team keeps rolling

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team handed 13th-ranked Florida its first doubles-point loss of the season and rode that momentum to a 5-2 victory in Southeastern Conference play Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M senior Jayce Goldsmith and graduate Tatiana Makarova, ranked third in the nation, defeated 10th-ranked Carly Briggs and Marlee Zein at No. 1 doubles and A&M’s unranked junior Carson Branstine and freshman Mary Stoiana knocked off 12th-ranked Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee 6-4 to give A&M a 1-0 lead. Branstine and Stoiana fell behind 2-0, but closed strong by breaking Florida twice in the last three games.
“We played an incredible doubles point and took down a pair of top-12 teams in the nation,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said.
The Aggies (16-1, 2-0) never trailed as 41st-ranked Makarova defeated 47th-ranked Marlee Zein 6-3, 6-0 to earn the match’s first singles point. A&M’s unranked freshman Gianna Pielet defeated 106th-ranked Emma Shelton 6-4, 6-2 to make it 3-1 and Goldsmith clinched the match with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Briggs.
“After the second set I knew what I needed to do,” Goldsmith said. “I had to change my attitude and perspective about things and leave that second set in the past.”
Stoina, ranked 91st in singles, added the final point with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (3) victory over 119th-ranked Dudeney.
“[Florida] has four ranked singles players and I think we handled the pressure from that extremely well,” Weaver said. “This is still a very young team and that was one of their first big-match experiences at home. The matches were on the line there and the girls truly embraced the support from the crowd to pull this one out.”
Florida (8-3, 1-1) was unable to build on a league-opening victory over LSU.
“I felt like we certainly had some real chances in doubles to get the point,” Florida coach Roland Thornqvist said. “We played very good tennis at three doubles and at two doubles we were up a break, but couldn’t close the door and the not closing the door was a theme throughout the day.”
A&M, which is off to its best start in program history, was picked second by the SEC coaches behind Georgia, just a few points ahead of the Gators.
"Texas A&M did a great job today defending their homecourt,” Thornqvist said. “I thought they have the best team we’ve played so far this year and playing them at their place makes that challenge even greater.”