A&M women's tennis team earns No. 7 seed; Ag men sent to Baylor

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned a No. 7 seed for the NCAA tournament and will host the first two rounds this weekend, while the Aggie men are headed to Waco where the Bears are the third seed.

The A&M women (30-1) will play A&M-Corpus Christi (22-3) at 1 p.m. Friday. The other first-round matchup will have the Baylor Lady Bears (15-8) against Washington (14-11) at 10 a.m. The winners will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Aggie men (21-13) will play Tulsa (15-11) at 3 p.m. Friday. The other first-round match in Waco will be Abilene Christian (13-11) against host Baylor (26-3) at 6 p.m. The winners will meet Saturday with the time to be determined.

The Aggie women, making their 22nd straight NCAA tournament, will try to add to its banner season that set the record for victories. A&M also won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and tournament championship to become the first team to sweep conference titles.

“We are definitely hungry for more,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “Our goal all semester since we got our entire roster together in January was to ultimately win the national title. We have achieved a lot of our goals already.”

North Carolina earned the top seed followed by Oklahoma, Duke, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina State, A&M, Pepperdine, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, California, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Georgia, Stanford and Florida.

“The seeding is a bit tricky there,” Weaver said. “I’ve been telling everyone that we are No. 1 in the human poll and No. 7 in the computer poll. It looks like the seeding was determined primarily with the ITA computer rankings. Overall, I’m very pleased with the draw. Whether you are the top seed or the seven seed, it all comes down to how you’re playing. The draw can sometimes be favorable, and I am very pleased with the draw we have in front of us.”

A&M and A&M-Corpus Christi played earlier this season with the Aggies grabbing a 7-0 victory at home on Jan. 27.

“They are a very well-coached group led by Steve Moore and we are very excited to get started with the opening rounds in front of the 12th Man,” Weaver said.

The Aggie men are making their 28th straight NCAA tourney appearance. A&M ended the regular season with losses to ninth-ranked South Carolina, third-ranked Florida and Arkansas. The loss to Arkansas came in the SEC tournament with the 11th-ranked Razorbacks grabbing a 4-1 victory over the sixth-seeded Aggies.

“At the SEC tournament, some of our guys were peaking ahead a little bit to Kentucky and we didn’t take care of business against Arkansas, but I’m hopeful that that lesson will motivate these guys to be ready to play against a really solid Tulsa team that is going to be good up-and-down the lineup,” A&M coach Steve Denton said.

A&M last played Tulsa in 2020, grabbing a 6-1 road victory.

TCU is the top seed in the tournament followed by Florida, Baylor, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Southern California, Harvard, North Carolina and Middle Tennessee.

The last time the Aggies traveled for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament was 2012 to Los Angeles where A&M beat South Carolina but lost to Southern Cal.

“This is the first time we haven’t hosted in 10 years and I like to sleep in my own bed during this week, but we aren’t going to get to do that,” Denton said. “I’m hopeful that these guys are ready to fight and play well. And if they do, we give ourselves a good chance.”