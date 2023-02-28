ORLANDO – The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated Northwestern 5-1 on Monday at the USTA National Campus.

Aggies picking up straight-set singles victories were ninth-ranked sophomore Mary Stoiana, 68th-ranked freshman Daria Smetannikov, 121st-ranked freshman Kia Kupres and sophomore Jeanette Mireles. A&M got the doubles point with victories by 34th-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Ewing along with Kupres and sophomore Gianna.

“I credit Northwestern for putting up a good fight against us,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “They made us work for it and we will be better off because of it.”

A&M will open Southeastern Conference play at 4 p.m. Friday at Florida.