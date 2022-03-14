A&M women keep rolling

OXFORD, Miss. – The 11th-ranked A&M women’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss 5-2 on Sunday in Southeastern Conference play.
A&M, off to its best start in school history, is 18-1 overall, 4-0 in league play. Ole Miss drops to 7-5, 1-3, respectively.
“I think that these type of matches really build a lot of character for our team," A&M coach Mark Weaver said. "Beating an SEC team in their home indoor facility is extremely difficult, and we haven’t done that in quite a while. We survived a match point in the doubles and survived that early on, and then we weathered multiple first set losses in singles to come back and win 5-2. We found ways to win when we weren’t necessarily playing our best tennis. This experience is going to make us an even stronger team down the stretch of the regular season.”
No. 11 Texas A&M 5, Ole Miss 2
William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center
Oxford, Miss.
People are also reading…
Singles: No. 41 Carson Branstine, A&M, def. No. 79 Sabina Machalova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3;No. 37 Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. No. 110 Anaelle Leclerq-Ficher 6-4, 6-1;No. 80 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. Ludmila Kareisova 2-6, 6-2, 6-1;Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Reka Zadori 6-1, 7-5;Rachel Krzyzak, Ole Miss, def. Gianna Pielet 6-4, 7-6(2); Lillian Gabrielsen, Ole Miss, def. Jeanette Mireles 6-4, 2-6, 7-5
Doubles: No. 3 Goldsmith-Makarova, A&M, vs. Krzyzak-Machalova 7-5; No. 27 Branstine-Stoiana, A&M, def. Leclerq-Ficher-Kelsey Mize 7-5; Gabrielsen-Kareisova, Ole Miss, def. Mireles-Pielet, A&M, 6-4
— Eagle staff report