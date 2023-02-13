A&M women fall to North Carolina Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The second-ranked North Carolina women’s tennis team defeated third-ranked Texas A&M 4-2 in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship semifinals Sunday night.— Eagle staff report Jim Schlossnagle discusses second week of Texas A&M baseball spring practice 0 Comments Tags Sports Tennis Education Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No. 3 Aggie women's tennis team reaches semifinals at ITA National Indoors SEATTLE — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team breezed into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Satu… No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to open ITA National Indoors against No. 17 San Diego The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 17 San Diego in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships… No. 3 Aggie women's tennis team advances at ITA National Indoors SEATTLE — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won a quick doubles point and fought off No. 17 San Diego in singles for a 4-0 vi… No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team to play at No. 2 Ohio State on Friday The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play second-ranked Ohio State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio. Watch Now: Related Video The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 11 Here's how much the winners and losers of the Super Bowl earn Here's how much the winners and losers of the Super Bowl earn Why sports bring out so many tears and other emotions Why sports bring out so many tears and other emotions Super Bowl LVII popular prop bets and results in Chiefs Win Over Eagles Super Bowl LVII popular prop bets and results in Chiefs Win Over Eagles Recommended for you