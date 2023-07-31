It’s almost impossible to predict the weather, especially in Texas.

The Texas A&M tennis teams won’t be able to beat the heat or stop the rain and high winds, but soon if the weather gets nasty, they’ll be able to go indoors after the university and the city of Bryan agreed jointly to develop and operate an indoor tennis facility at Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The 65,000 square-foot multipurpose facility will cost approximately $20 million and feature six tennis courts and other sports. The Bryan City Council approved a 30-year agreement on Monday with A&M, which will pay the city $675,000 per year.

A&M is the only school in the Southeastern Conference without an indoor tennis facility.

“I’m really excited about it,” A&M men’s tennis coach Steve Denton said. “There are a lot of positives for our student-athletes. We have missed some practices, we have missed some matches. We’ve had to go elsewhere, which is not a good look, obviously, for any of us to go to another university to play a match. That is obviously used against you in numerous ways.”

Having the ability to finish a match or even move practice indoors when weather changes will be a refreshing change, Denton said.

“It helps us a lot, not only in recruiting, but helps most importantly in the development of our student-athletes,” Denton said.

The facility is expected to be completed 24 months after both parties sign the agreement. It will give A&M more flexibility and options hosting its summer camps along with options for the city, including the possibility of attracting pro events.

“There are a lot of things that can be done with this,” Denton said. “As well as junior tournaments.”

A&M, which joined the SEC in 2012, hosted the SEC men’s tennis championships in 2015 and the women’s SEC tennis championships in 2019. Denton said the SEC didn’t consider returning to A&M because it didn’t have an indoor facility as a backup in case of bad weather. The Aggies showed the worth of hosting by winning the title in 2015, beating Georgia for the title. Ironically, the final match was delayed two hours by lightning and rain.

The Aggie men also hosted the NCAA men’s tennis championships in 2002, ’05 and ’09 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“After a certain year, the NCAA made the determination that you had to have indoor backup,” Denton said. “Stanford lost their opportunity and we lost ours.”

Denton said A&M once again will be able to bid for the SEC and national championships.

Denton said the facility will help A&M be better prepared for indoor play. The Aggies have struggled playing indoors during his 17-year reign.

“We have not been doing very well in indoor tennis settings,” Denton said. “No. 1, the kids don’t practice in it very much and others around the country, certainly in the north and the northeast, they’re practicing in it maybe 5-6 months a year. So, we’re at a tremendous disadvantage.”

The A&M women’s tennis team has put together back-to-back NCAA tournament quarterfinal appearances the last two seasons, going a combined 63-5, but three of the losses were indoors, including a 4-3 season-ending loss to Oklahoma in 2022.

“That’s not a coincidence,” Denton said. “[Playing indoors] is different. The ball bounces different, it’s faster and if you’re not acclimated to doing that on a regular basis, you’re at a disadvantage.”

Outside matches by Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rules are to be moved inside if the temperature drops below 50 degrees or there’s sustained winds of 20 mph. Even if there wasn’t a rule, it’s nice to have options.

“It’ll help us schedule matches where that’s been a challenge for us in recent years,” A&M women’s coach Mark Weaver said. “It’ll make it easier if we’re trying to bring in teams from far away – the West Coast or teams up North or wherever – just knowing that the match is going to be guaranteed when they come into town. That should really help us with our strength of scheduling.”

A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork gave credit to former Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson and current mayor Bobby Gutierrez for helping it happen.

“I think this will be great for our community, as well,” Denton said, adding that other communities have benefitted from similar ventures. “This indoor facility will not only serve Texas A&M and all of our athletes, but all the tennis players in the Brazos Valley and beyond. Today, the sport of tennis got a huge win.”

The residents and visitors to the Urbana-Champaign community in Illinois use the university’s Atkins Tennis Center at no charge when the university is not using it. The facility hosted the 2013 NCAA Division I Women’s & Men’s Tennis Championships, becoming the first Midwest school to host the event since they were combined in 2005.

A&M has fared well without an indoor facility, with the men’s program winning four SEC championships and the women three since joining the league.

“It’s another thing we sell in the recruiting process,” Weaver said. “We already have a great product we’re selling. And this adds on to that.”’

The facility will be designed by both parties. Bryan is hopeful to have 30 events annually by the fifth year.