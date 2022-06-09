A&M’s incoming women's tennis class ranked third

The Texas A&M women’s tennis program signed the nation’s third-best class, according to Tennis Recruiting Network. Southern California was ranked first with 333 points followed by Stanford 327, A&M 322, Florida 314, UCLA 285, Vanderbilt 256, Florida State 217, Notre Dame 216, Utah 214 and Texas Tech 203. Southern Cal and A&M each had five first-place votes. Stanford was next with two.