A&M’s incoming women's tennis class ranked third

The Texas A&M women’s tennis program signed the nation’s third-best class, according to Tennis Recruiting Network. Southern California was ranked first with 333 points followed by Stanford 327, A&M 322, Florida 314, UCLA 285, Vanderbilt 256, Florida State 217, Notre Dame 216, Utah 214 and Texas Tech 203. Southern Cal and A&M each had five first-place votes. Stanford was next with two.

A&M’s class includes top-five prospect Mia Kupres from Alberta, Canada, and New Jersey’s Daria Smetannikov who is ranked 18th in the country.

— Eagle staff report

