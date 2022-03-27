A&M men's tennis team wins four singles matches to nip No. 8 Georgia

The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point against eighth-ranked Georgia, but the Aggies came storming back in singles for a 4-3 Southeastern Conference victory Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Georgia (13-5, 5-2) had a 3-2 lead after 76th-ranked Philip Henning defeated A&M’s Raphael Perot 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. A&M (16-9, 4-2) battled back for the victory as a pair of unranked players defeated ranked opponents.

A&M junior Guido Marson tied the match with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 victory over 32nd-ranked Tristan McCormick at No. 3 singles. Aggie freshman Giulio Perego gave A&M the victory with a 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 6-1 victory over 104th-ranked Trent Bryde at No. 4 singles.

“I was just thinking one point at a time and keep on taking my time,” Perego said. “I needed to stick to my game plan, take my opportunities, and go get it. Like I have been telling the guys, we were going to get the job done.”

A&M was coming off a 4-3 loss to fourth-ranked Tennessee on Friday night.

“After having chances to win on Friday night and not finishing that match, I am most proud of our team’s ability to put that behind them,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “For them to come out against an experienced team like Georgia and fight like that is a tremendous confidence-builder for our young team. We could not be prouder of the way they battled.”

Also winning in singles for A&M in straight sets were Pierce Rollins and Luke Casper at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively.

“We have been winning a lot of matches at five and six, so winning courts three through six is an extension of that,” Denton said. “The other day we played from ahead the whole match and were not able to slam the door, but today we were playing from behind all day and just kept fighting. I felt like we had a good chance to win after we kept hanging around. We have not lost a doubles point against a great team and then won four singles points so far this season, so this is a tremendous confidence building for these guys.”