A&M men's tennis team will play Prairie View at noon; No. 2 Ohio State at 6

Texas A&M men’s tennis coach Steve Denton, center, is presented with a framed shirt in celebration of his 319th win as A&M’s head coach on Sunday.

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team (13-6) will play a doubleheader on Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center, taking on Prairie View A&M (0-15) at noon and second-ranked Ohio State (14-1) at 6 p.m.

“We have another great opportunity tomorrow for our team to take a step forward and continue to test ourselves against the best in the country,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “Prairie View gives our players another opportunity to compete at noon. At night, we have Ohio State coming to town and we have had a great rivalry with them over the years.

“They play great doubles and bring an intensity to all of their matches that mirrors their leader, Coach [Ty] Tucker. Ty is one of, if not, the best in all of college tennis. Our team will need to play sharp and compete their tails off and it should be a great night of college tennis.”

— Eagle staff report

A&M women keep rolling

 OXFORD, Miss. – The 11th-ranked A&M women’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss 5-2 on Sunday in Southeastern Conference play.

